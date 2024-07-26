Marlins strike early in 6-2 victory over Brewers

Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger homered off Freddy Peralta in the first inning to put the Miami Marlins ahead for good in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Miami's Josh Bell also went deep with a ninth-inning drive against Janson Junk for his 1,000th career hit. Rhys Hoskins homered for Milwaukee.

The Marlins took a 5-0 lead in the first two innings and stayed in front the rest of the way despite leaving 10 runners on base. Although Miami entered Friday with the NL's worst record, the Marlins (38-66) are 5-3 since the All-Star break and have won three of their last four games.

After Jazz Chisholm walked to start the game, De La Cruz hit a one-out blast into the left-field stands for his team-leading 18th homer. Two batters later, Burger also sent a shot into the left-field seats.

Burger and Bell each hit their 13th homers of the season, matching Chisholm for second on the team.

The Marlins capitalized on Milwaukee's sloppiness to score two unearned runs in a second-inning rally that began with two outs and nobody on.

After Nick Fortes singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch, Peralta walked Chisholm and Xavier Edwards to load the bases. De La Cruz then hit a bouncer that shortstop Willy Adames bobbled before throwing late to first.

Two runs scored on Adames' error, with Chisholm racing home from second.

Hoskins hit a solo shot in the third for his 16th homer, tying Adames for the Brewers' team lead. William Contreras hit a leadoff double and scored on a Gary Sánchez sacrifice fly in the fourth to cut Miami's lead to 5-2.

But the Brewers couldn't get any closer.

Miami's Trevor Rogers (2-9) struck out just one batter, but allowed only two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings to earn his first win since May 15. Anthony Bender, Huascar Brazobán and Tanner Scott combined for 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief.

Peralta (6-6) gave up five runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and matched a season high with five walks.

YELICH UPDATE

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that OF Christian Yelich inevitably will need to undergo surgery at some point, but added, "I fully believe" the three-time All-Star will play again this season. Yelich is on the injured list due to a back issue for the second time this season.

"Obviously he's going to need surgery," Murphy said. "Anything he does between now and then is a bonus. I think he wants to play very badly."

Yelich said Thursday at his annual charity event that no surgery is planned at this point as he tries to work his way back this season. Yelich went on the injured list Wednesday.

MARLINS MOVE

The Marlins recalled LHP Austin Kitchen and RHP Emmanuel Ramírez from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned RHP Roddery Muñoz to Jacksonville.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers LHP Rob Zastryzny went on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with left elbow tendinitis. The Brewers recalled Junk from Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

RHP Max Meyer (2-0, 2.12 ERA) starts for the Marlins and RHP Aaron Civale (2-7, 5.17) pitches for the Brewers on Saturday night.

___

