Brush fire continues to threaten travel in and out of the Keys

Brush fires fueling outages, affecting traffic in and out of the Keys

Fire crews are battling a massive brush fire known as the 344 Fire, which has burned 24,000 acres in Monroe County and remains only 30% contained.

The blaze has forced the closure of Card Sound Road and officials warn that U.S. 1's 18-Mile Stretch, the main artery in and out of the Keys, could face intermittent shutdowns in the coming days due to smoke and firefighting operations.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further, but strong winds and dry conditions continue to fuel the flames.

Firefighters battle to protect vital highway

Crews are actively working along the Overseas Highway, spraying water on dry brush to prevent flare-ups.

Some firefighters are even standing on top of fire engines to douse flames threatening the road.

Near Florida City, smoldering debris has made travel hazardous.

Residents like Kylee Barrios, who lives and works in Key Largo, have already experienced multiple road closures.

"I knew that I would have to turn around," Barrios said, explaining that she missed work twice and had to spend an extra night away from home due to the unpredictable conditions.

Officials urge caution as fire risk remains high

Authorities are advising people to stay indoors if they smell smoke, keep doors and windows closed and set air conditioning units to recirculate.

Vulnerable groups, including young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues, should take extra precautions.

Fire officials also remind residents and visitors to avoid flying drones in the area, as they interfere with aerial firefighting operations.

With conditions still dangerous, officials stress that outdoor burning should be avoided, cigarette disposal should be handled carefully and trailer chains should be secured to prevent sparks.

Travelers can stay updated on road conditions through the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app, social media, and FL511.com.