Brown University student from South Florida speaks out after campus shooting: "I'm numb"

A Brown University student from South Florida is recounting her experience after a shooting at the Providence, Rhode Island school over the weekend, and she's one of two students who has gone through something like this before.

Zoe Weissman was a student at Westglades Middle School in Parkland, and in 2018 she was across the street from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when 17 people were shot and killed there.

Weissman was in her dorm room at Brown University on Saturday when the shooting took place.

"I'm numb, but I'm also really angry," she said in an interview while still under a shelter-in-place order. "I think the sadness will set in when we, you know, get all the victims identified and find out who we lost as a community."

Weissman said she's angry that she's now seen two tragedies like this at such a young age.

"I think that the common denominator around all of that is inaction on the part of Congress," she said.

A Brown University pennant is covered by flowers left by mourners at a makeshift memorial outside the Barus & Holley engineering building on the campus of Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island on December 14, 2025. US authorities on Sunday detained a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University that left two people dead and nine others wounded, the latest in a long line of school attacks nationwide. Bing Guan /AFP via Getty Images

Person released after questioning in Brown University shooting

A person of interest who had been detained in connection with the deadly shooting at Brown University was released, the school announced late Sunday night.

Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in the shooting Saturday afternoon in the engineering building during final exams.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said that some evidence "pointed to" a person of interest, but now "points in a different direction."

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said Sunday that seven people who were hospitalized remain in stable condition. One remained in critical condition.

In addition, one person with less severe injuries was discharged.