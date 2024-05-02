Broward teen, 14, faces animal cruelty charges in cat's death

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy they say is responsible for the death of a neighborhood cat.

Deputies say they responded to unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale, Monday, April 22, to the 300 block of Northwest 28th Terrace following the discovery of a dead stray cat that had bite marks.

Police say surveillance video shows the teen tossing an item at a cat on top of a car, intentionally encouraging the cat to jump down.

The cat does jump down, and at that point, two dogs began chasing the feline.

Hours later, that cat was discovered lifeless.

Detectives say the teen was arrested on several felony charges including animal cruelty involving torment, animal cruelty resulting in death and baiting of animals.

The teen, whose name is not revealed because of his age, was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.