Broward students overcome barriers through cutting-edge tech, robotics

At just 14 years old, Musab Shafiq, once barely able to use his wrists due to a neurological condition, is now controlling a robot and even dunking a basketball, thanks to specialized technology developed for him at his Broward County school.

"This will change the world," said his teacher, Gabriela McCauley. "From people who can't hold a remote to those who can't work on a flat surface."

Shafiq is also competing in robotics competitions, a testament to how accessible technology is transforming educational opportunities for students with physical challenges.

School board gets hands-on with immersive learning

On Tuesday, members of the Broward County School Board observed the innovative tools firsthand while being introduced to the district's use of virtual, augmented and mixed reality in classrooms.

Board member Nora Rupert described her experience watching a 3D dinosaur, complete with moving jaws and visible bones.

"This is great for kids who don't have the ability to go to a museum or classes," Rupert said. "This opens an entire world to them."

The technology, funded through a federal grant, is currently being used in select Broward middle and high schools, with plans to expand the program.

From language barriers to app development

Among the students benefiting is Chanwoo Rhee, who moved from South Korea two years ago speaking little English. At his Broward school, he created an app to help himself and other students learn vocabulary.

"I wasn't good at it," Rhee said. "But now I learned it."

School officials said the goal is to ensure every student, regardless of ability or background, can access tools that help them succeed.