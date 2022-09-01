Broward Sheriff's Office on the lookout for man who brazenly attacked, robbed woman

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say brazenly attacked and robbed a woman who was walking with her three small children.

Now detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the attacker.

BSO said the crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

Detectives said the victim was entering a grocery store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.

Here's what BSO said was caught on surveillance video:

"Video shows an unknown individual in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot."

"The person parks the vehicle in the back of a plaza and exits the car wearing a light-colored hat, shirt, and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, the victim and her three small children can be seen walking through another area of the parking lot. The subject is seen walking a short distance away from them. The victim and her children enter the store, and the thief is then seen attacking her."

BSO said the man was able to run away with a necklace.

"The one thing that was unique about this is that she was walking into the grocery store when he attacked her and he attacked her in broad daylight, he didn't care that people were there watching, he didn't care who was around, he did this attack anyways," Gerdy St. Louis, Broward Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer said.

CBS4 asked St. Louis if there was anything the woman should have done differently, and she replied, "She did everything she was supposed to do, and if you find yourself in this situation find a safe location and call authorities."

So far detectives have run out of leads on the alleged thief, and have not been able to retrieve a license plate number, but they hope someone saw something that could help with the investigation.

They are asking anyone with information on the robber's identity to contact BSO at 954-321-5018 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).