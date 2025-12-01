Broward sheriff's deputy involved in shooting while investigating separate shooting in Tamarac, officials say

An investigation is underway in Broward County after the sheriff's office said a deputy was involved in a shooting in Tamarac on Sunday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting near the 7800 block of NW 74th Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

While that investigation was underway, the sheriff's office said a deputy-involved shooting then occurred.

It's unknown if anyone was injured, and the Broward Sheriff's Office said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being actively investigated.

No other information was immediately available.