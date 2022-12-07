Broward Sheriff's deputies deliver letters from Santa, gifts to children on 'Nice' list

BSO delivers letters from Santa, gifts to children on 'Nice' list

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Sheriff's Deputies made some very special deliveries to children in Cooper City.

Their uniforms may be green, but they were working on behalf of the big man in red.

With lights and sirens through the neighborhood, they announced: "Special delivery from the North Pole!"

Deputies showed up at the home of Madison, Benjamin, and Alexander Duque to bring letters from Santa's workshop. Those letters told them they were all on the nice list and even included a picture from Santa.

"We love that BSO was able to come help because Santa is so busy," said their mother, Michelle.

With Pokemon cards and Spiderman toys on their wish lists, Michelle said this was a great way to reward them for their hard work in school.

"It shows them there are wonderful things that happen in this world, and if they work hard and do what it takes, anything is possible," said Michelle.

Deputy Rick Hodgson said, with grown children of his own, he is glad to bring a little Christmas magic to hopeful kids.

"We see the excitement from kids, the jumping, the smiles. It's just an amazing time," he said.

They also paid a visit to Sebastian and Gabriel Torres.

Their mother, Erika, was happy to witness such a special memory for them.

"It's priceless," she said. "They are respectful. They help each other out. They are really wonderful boys."

Deputies have not finished their deliveries. They will be paying a visit to more Cooper City homes ahead of Christmas.

Last year, they delivered letters from Santa to 89 children.