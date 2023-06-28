Broward sheriff investigating death of 1-year-old child in West Park

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday was investigating if foul play was involved in the death of a 1-year-old child, authorities said.

Investigators were called shortly after 6 a.m. to the 3800 block of SW 58th Terrace for a medical call involving the child, according to an email statement from the sheriff's office.

The department's homicide and crime scene also responded to the scene where the child was find.

Investigators on the scene where a 1-year-old child died Wednesday. Ted Scouten / CBS News Miami

Officials said an autopsy would determine cause of death and how the child died.

Investigators did not disclose any other details about the incident, including if anyone was with the child when they died.