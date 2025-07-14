Broward schools end universal free lunches, urge families to apply for meal assistance

Broward County Public Schools will no longer provide free lunch to all students, the district announced Monday, citing budget cuts and the expiration of federal pandemic-era funding.

Instead, families must now apply for free or reduced-price meals based on household income.

New application process now in place

Previously, all students in Broward public schools received free lunch regardless of income. That changed last year, and now only students who qualify under federal guidelines will receive free or reduced-price meals.

The district is encouraging families to apply online at myschoolapps.com to determine eligibility. A reduced-price lunch can cost as little as 40 cents.

"It's based on how many [people are] in your household and total income," said Kristina Ramirez, program coordinator for meal benefits.

Free breakfast still available for all

While the universal free lunch program has ended, Broward schools will continue offering free breakfast to all students.

Siblings Joaquin and Julian Guerra, who attend Hollywood Hills Elementary, remember enjoying their favorite school meals—chicken and rice for Joaquin and pizza for Julian. Their grandmother, Mary Quintero, expressed concern about the change.

"I think it should be free. Some parents can't afford it," Quintero said.

Miami-Dade to continue universal meal program

Unlike Broward, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to offer both free breakfast and lunch to all students through at least the 2025–2026 school year.