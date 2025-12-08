Broward school leaders considering closing, consolidating campuses

The number of students in Broward Schools is declining every year – in 2021, nearly 208,000 students were enrolled. This year, it's down to 188,000 students and in 2030, enrollment is projected to be down by another 25,000.

"We are short this year $94 million, which means between January and June of this year we've got to constrict considerably," said School Board Member Allen Zeman.

Board members said it's so bad that there's a travel ban and hiring freeze.

"If 10 teachers quit today, hopefully they won't, I pray they won't, I can't go out tomorrow as a district to hire new teachers. That's how bad our financial situation has become here within this district," said Board Member Adam Cervera.

Right now, the board is considering merging or closing seven schools, including four elementary schools, with nearby schools that include Panther Run Elementary, Palm Cove, North Fork and Sunshine, along with Plantation Middle School and Blair. Seagull Alternative High School is also on the list.

"We're probably right now 50 or so schools too big and today we talked about nine or 10 schools. Over time, I'm sure we're going to talk about more," said Zeman.

Some board members favor adding more schools to the list — the superintendent said selling or leasing those 10 properties could bring in hundreds of millions of dollars.

"The taxable value for those buildings combined is $230 million. To lease market rate for an elementary school is roughly $2 million annually. For a middle school, roughly $3.7 million annually," Dr. Howard Hepburn said.

The superintendent will make a formal decision on Friday. The board will vote in January.