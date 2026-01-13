Broward School Board says district is facing challenges after DeSantis labels it a "disaster"

Broward County School Board members were clearing up the air on Tuesday morning after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis labeled the school district a "disaster."

"It's been 10 years in the making," Superintendent Howard Hepburn said. "This has not been addressed, unfortunately. We have an opportunity to correct the path for the future for students and for the citizens of Broward County."

This came one day after DeSantis' comment.

"Honestly, it's been a disaster," DeSantis said Monday. "It is really run more to benefit the entrenched interests, particularly the school unions rather than the parents and the students."

Hepburn and board chair Sarah Leonardi responded to the comment saying they realize they are facing challenges, like an $85 million budget deficit after losing nearly 10,000 students in 2025, as well as staffing issues. But, they said they're working on it.

"We are taking discipline action to ensure financial stability, academic excellence and accountability," Hepburn said.

Broward School Board officials said their priorities are protecting student success, school consolidations and enclosures, and the budget.

DeSantis suggested the possibility of a receivership. The school board said they do not meet the criteria, but are willing to work with him on the issues.

"We welcome the governor and his team to help us find further efficiency," Leonardi said. "Because we, like the governor, are committed to spending taxpayers dollars responsibly."

Hours later, Adam Cervera, an irate School Board member, held his own press conference outside of the Broward school building, asking for full accountability and asking the state for a full investigation into how all the money was spent.