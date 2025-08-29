Broward authorities seek public's help after video shows gunmen spraying Plantation home with bullets

Plantation Police are asking for the public's help after releasing dramatic surveillance video showing a home sprayed with gunfire earlier this week.

The video, recorded just after noon Wednesday, shows a newer model gray Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 coupe pulling up outside a rental home at 4891 N.W. 1st St. Four individuals can be seen getting out of the vehicle and opening fire before speeding away, police said.

Plantation neighbors react to gunfire

Home video from another neighbor, obtained by CBS News Miami, also shows the car driving through the neighborhood. While no one was injured, residents said the violence deeply disturbed them.

"My God, that is terrible. It is disgusting. I have lived here for 15 years and never have we had an issue like this in Plantation. Never. Crime is out of control," said George Haines, who lives nearby.

"Of course I would like to see these people caught. We don't want this happening in South Florida. We have families here and we want our neighbors to be together and to be safe," Haines added.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told CBS News Miami: "It surprised me. I have been living in this neighborhood for 40 years. I have never seen anything like this before. I was kind of shaken up and I was scared. But I pray."

Possible link to I-95 shooting

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is just north of Broward Boulevard and east of the Florida Turnpike. Plantation Police said the incident may be connected to a separate shooting about 45 minutes later on I-95 near N.W. 103rd St.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, someone in a gray Mercedes SUV opened fire at a gray BMW and a white Dodge Ram pickup truck on the interstate. Both vehicles pulled off the road, with the BMW showing a large bullet hole in the driver's side door.

No injuries were reported, and the suspects fled, FHP said. Investigators have not confirmed a connection between the two incidents.

Investigation hampered by lack of cooperation

Plantation Police said the people inside the rental home where the first shooting occurred are not cooperating with detectives, complicating the investigation. When CBS News Miami visited the home, no one answered the door.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Plantation Police at (954) 797-2100.