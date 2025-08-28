Police investigate possible link between Plantation drive-by rental home shooting and I-95 gunfire

Drive-by shooting in Plantation may be connected to I-95 gunfire, police say

Drive-by shooting in Plantation may be connected to I-95 gunfire, police say

Drive-by shooting in Plantation may be connected to I-95 gunfire, police say

Authorities say two shootings on Wednesday — one at a rental home in Plantation and another on I-95 in Miami-Dade — may be connected.

Surveillance video released by the Plantation Police Department shows a newer model blue/grey Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe pulling up to a rental residence at 4891 NW 1st Street. Four individuals exited the vehicle and opened fire toward the home, Plantation police said. They remain at large.

No one was injured in the drive-by shooting, which occurred just after noon on Wednesday. The targeted occupants, all from Miami Gardens, were uncooperative, leaving the motive unclear, according to Plantation police.

The Mercedes had a Florida tag stolen out of Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Second shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade

In a Thursday post on X, Plantation police said the shooting may be linked to another incident about 45 minutes later on southbound I-95 near NW 103rd Street in Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, someone in a gray Mercedes SUV fired shots at a gray BMW and a white Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-95. Soon after investigators arrived, the BMW and the pickup truck pulled off to the side of the road. Troopers and investigators were seen speaking with the BMW driver around 12:45 p.m. after the shooting.

Bullet hole found on BMW door

As we walked up to the BMW that FHP says was shot at, we noticed a large bullet hole on the lower driver's door. We tried speaking with the driver, but he had no comment.

According to FHP, the shooter exited the highway at Northwest 95th Street. The Mercedes had a temporary tag.

Investigators seek public assistance

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating that incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at:

(954) 493-TIPS (8477)

1 (866) 493-TIPS (Toll Free)

browardcrimestoppers.org

Anyone with information about the I-95 shooting can also call *347 or Crime Stoppers.

CBS News Miami will provide additional details when they become available.