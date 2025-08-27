Watch CBS News
Shooter opens fire on I-95 in Miami, targets two vehicles before fleeing; no injuries reported, authorities say

Traffic heading southbound on Interstate 95 near 103rd Street was blocked off for a while on Wednesday afternoon as Florida Highway Patrol troopers and investigators searched for evidence after a shooting on the highway.

According to FHP, someone in a gray Mercedes SUV fired shots at a gray BMW and a white Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-95. Soon after investigators arrived, the BMW pulled off to the side of the road along with the pickup truck. Troopers and investigators were seen speaking with the driver of the BMW around 12:45 p.m. after the shooting.

Bullet hole found on BMW door

As we walked up to the BMW that FHP says was shot at, we noticed a large bullet hole on the lower driver's door. We tried speaking with the driver, but he had no comment.

According to FHP, the shooter exited the highway at Northwest 95th Street. The Mercedes had a temporary tag. Anyone with information is asked to call *347 or Crime Stoppers.

No one was injured.

