Man loses leg and part of arm after Broward motorcycle crash on US-27, officials say; another hospitalized

A man lost his leg and part of his arm, and another person was injured, after a serious crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 27 in Broward County on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on US-27 near Griffin Road. Upon arrival, crews found the two injured people.

According to the BSOFR, one man suffered critical injuries, including a "traumatic leg amputation and a partially amputated arm." Meanwhile, the second person suffered a shoulder injury.

Due to the severity of the injuries, both individuals were declared Level 1 trauma alerts on the scene, and BSOFR requested help from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Air Rescue team, which airlifted the critically injured man to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. BSOFR took the other person to the same hospital in an ambulance.

According to BSOFR, a small fire involving the motorcycle was also reported and quickly extinguished by responding engine company personnel.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.