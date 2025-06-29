Watch CBS News
Local News

Man loses leg and part of arm after Broward motorcycle crash on US-27, officials say; another hospitalized

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A man lost his leg and part of his arm, and another person was injured, after a serious crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 27 in Broward County on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on US-27 near Griffin Road. Upon arrival, crews found the two injured people.

According to the BSOFR, one man suffered critical injuries, including a "traumatic leg amputation and a partially amputated arm." Meanwhile, the second person suffered a shoulder injury.

Due to the severity of the injuries, both individuals were declared Level 1 trauma alerts on the scene, and BSOFR requested help from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Air Rescue team, which airlifted the critically injured man to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. BSOFR took the other person to the same hospital in an ambulance.

According to BSOFR, a small fire involving the motorcycle was also reported and quickly extinguished by responding engine company personnel.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.