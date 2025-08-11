Broward man convicted of murder after stabbing partner with spear in heated argument

A Broward County jury on Monday found a Hallandale Beach man guilty of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his partner with a spear during an argument in their condo bedroom.

Jurors deliberated just over 90 minutes before convicting Adam Crespo, 49, in the 2019 death of 32-year-old Silvia Galva.

Prosecutors said Crespo stabbed Galva with a spear that served as a bedpost after a heated confrontation.

Prosecutors show spear

During the course of the trial, prosecutors displayed the five-foot spear with a 12-inch double-sided blade, calling it the weapon that ended Galva's life.

They also played a cellphone video recorded moments before the stabbing, capturing a tense exchange between the couple.

In the footage, Crespo repeatedly tells Galva to leave. When she refuses, he says, "I can shoot you." Galva responds, "So shoot me."

Defense claims death was accident

Crespo told police the stabbing was accidental. He said he was pulling Galva by the ankles off the bed when she grabbed one of the ornamental spears at its footboard.

According to the arrest report, Crespo said the spear broke, pierced her chest and he pulled the blade out "hoping it was not too bad."

The defense argued Galva's death was the result of a struggle, not an intentional act.

Prosecutors, however, said the case showed a pattern of volatility and ended with an act of deadly force.