Dramatic reenactment marks day five of Broward murder trial involving spear

Extraordinary visual effects were on display once more at Adam Crespo's second-degree murder trial Thursday on day five of testimony.

A former medical examiner gave a demonstration of what could have happened to cause Silvia Galva's death—as he was pulled off a chair and landed on the floor.

Crespo is accused of killing his partner, Silvia Galva, in their Hallandale Beach condo back in 2019. Crespo is free on bond Thursday. His defense attorneys called Dr. John Marraccini, a forensic pathologist and former medical examiner, to the stand.

Expert witness challenges homicide theory

When asked if he considered Galva's death a homicide, Marraccini said, "no." He went on to explain that the manner of death was undetermined and that an accident "was a possibility."

Crespo's defense attorneys pushed back against prosecutors, who claim Crespo murdered his partner by stabbing her with a spear that was attached as a bedpost.

During a police interrogation, Crespo said he turned away while dragging Galva off the bed and never saw how she was stabbed.

Prosecutor Jaclyn Broudy tried to discredit Dr. Marraccini's theory, saying his reenactment did not match what Crespo told police during his statement. The doctor was the defense's only witness.

When asked, Crespo told the judge he would not be testifying.

The jury will return August 11 to hear closing arguments and begin deliberations.