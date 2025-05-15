Broward man claims $5 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Davie man scored a $5 million dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's MONOPOLY™ SECRET VAULT scratch-off game.

Benjamin Chiurliza chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,884,920.

Chiurliza bought his winning ticket at a Publix on Miramar Parkway in Miramar. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game features four top prizes of $5 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than $369 million in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1 in 3.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $20.09 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to enhance education and sent over a million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

