Students, parents vent frustrations to Broward School Board after decision to hold some high school graduations at rivals' gyms

Students and parents are letting the Broward School Board know they're furious about the graduation plan calling for more than 30 high schools to graduate at one of three rival schools' gymnasiums.

"After 13 years of school, my graduation should not be diminished to a rival school's gymnasium," one student told the board during Wednesday's meeting. "Graduations should be equal, dignified and fair."

The measure would save about half a million dollars.

"For some BCPS students, you've decided a gymnasium is enough," explained parent Melissa Sherman. "That's not just an unfortunate side effect of logistics; you're not just implying that some students are worthless, you are specifically saying so with your budget choices."

Students call the graduation plan inequitable as some get Hard Rock, others get gyms

What has angered so many is that the two largest and most affluent schools, Cypress Bay and Marjory Stoneman Douglas, will have their graduation at the Hard Rock Live, a professional venue. The district said the schools are so big that a high school gym cannot handle it.

"I don't want to be rude, but at the end of the day, how can you justify that there's students graduating from Hard Rock, which is one of the best places in Florida and I have to graduate from Pompano Beach gymnasium?" another student asked the board. "How is that justifiable?"

The board did toy with reconsidering the graduation plan, but the vote to revisit it failed.

"Shame on us: We always say students first — students first," said board member Lori Alhadeff. "This is about the students graduating and having an equitable opportunity to graduate."

Those who voted against it argued that, because of the district's dire financial picture, it's the right thing to do.

"If we continue on this path of trying to make hard decisions and have people blow back at us, will not have a strong financial future," said board member Rebecca Thompson. "We will not have a school district."

All hope is not gone for students who do not want to graduate from a rival school's gymnasium. After the vote, Broward Superintendent of Schools Dr. Howard Hepburn said he will look into alternatives and let the board know Friday what he's found.