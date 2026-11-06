Floodwater raises mosquito, dengue concerns across western Broward, health officials warn

As floodwaters slowly recede in parts of Broward County, health officials are warning residents about another potential problem left behind: mosquitoes.

Standing water creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, raising concerns about the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, including dengue fever.

The Florida Department of Health reports nearly 300 dengue cases statewide this year. However, there are currently no reported cases in Broward County for November.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Health officials say the illness is typically more prevalent during Florida's rainy season, and recent flooding could create conditions that increase the risk of transmission.

Dr. Craig Harrison of Broward Health Medical Center says residents should be aware of the symptoms, which can include fever, body aches, and headaches, particularly pain behind the eyes.

In more severe cases, patients may develop a rash or experience bleeding. Nausea and vomiting are also possible symptoms.

Meanwhile, the City of Davie says it has already begun mosquito spraying and is investigating whether additional ground or aerial spraying operations may be necessary.

The flooding has also forced several parks to close, including Oak Hill Equestrian Park, as crews continue to address the effects of days of heavy rain.

The recent downpours caused widespread disruptions across Broward County, including school closures, flooded homes, and stranded vehicles.