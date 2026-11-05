Communities across Broward struggling with flooding after over a foot of rain: "Where are the authorities?"

Flood-weary residents of the Vista Filare neighborhood in Southwest Ranches are eager to get out of their houses after more than a foot of rain left streets and driveways submerged for four days.

"What is it, Thursday now? Four days stuck. My neighbor had to take my daughter to school," said resident Rafael Ros.

Ros has been unable to park in his own driveway since Monday, when heavy rain inundated the area and flooded his garage.

"Monday, we were coming from another flooded area, Amerant Bank. We got here, my car is in the neighbor's driveway, and I haven't been able to get out," Ros said.

While water remains in the neighborhood, neighbor Ricky Rivera pointed out that floodwaters have slowly begun to recede.

"I would say a day and a half ago the water was somewhere around here. Everything got pushed here, so now I can see clearly the sidewalk," Rivera said.

Rivera was forced to park outside the neighborhood Wednesday and walk to his house, but was able to drive in on Thursday.

"Crossing my fingers, it's gonna start going down," he said.

Conditions remain difficult in nearby communities as well. At Paradise Village in Davie, high water makes it difficult to tell where the road ends and the lake begins.

Resident Jerry Martinez said he is fed up with the deep, standing water.

"The question is, where is the city? Where are the authorities? We need help," Martinez pleaded.

Requests for comment sent to the Town of Davie regarding flood management plans were not immediately returned.