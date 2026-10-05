Florida confirms locally acquired dengue case in Broward County, prompting mosquito advisory

Florida health officials have confirmed a human case of locally acquired dengue fever in Broward County, prompting a mosquito-borne illness advisory for the county.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) and Broward County Mosquito Control are coordinating surveillance, prevention, and control efforts following the confirmed case. It is unknown what the age and gender are, the severity of the case, and where in Broward County the infected person lives.

The case comes as Florida reported its largest dengue outbreak in several decades in the continental United States, with most of the cases coming from Hillsborough County, including the death of an elderly Tampa woman.

Dengue fever is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito and is not contagious between people. Symptoms typically appear within 14 days of a bite and can present as a flu-like illness with severe muscle aches, joint pain, high fever, and occasionally a rash, though it generally does not cause respiratory symptoms.

Health officials advise residents to take basic precautions to avoid mosquito bites:

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to cover exposed skin.

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents on exposed skin and clothing. EPA-registered repellents are safe and effective when used as directed, including for pregnant and breastfeeding women.



Remove standing water from buckets, garbage cans, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any containers where rainwater or sprinkler water collects.

Repair any damaged screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.



Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to contact DOH-Broward at 954-213-0710.