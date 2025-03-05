Broward educator wants job back after law enforcement impersonation case dismissed

A former Broward school principal wants job back after impersonation case dismissed

A longtime Broward County educator is speaking out after prosecutors dropped charges against him for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

"I am happy for this opportunity and happy to move on with my life and I am thankful to my family, friends and the community here in South Florida," said Karlton Johnson, 58, a former principal at Cypress Run Education Center.

Case dismissed due to insufficient evidence

The Broward State Attorney's Office issued a close-out memorandum stating there was "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that Johnson falsely impersonated a law enforcement officer.

According to the memo, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) conducted a traffic stop on January 7 on the Florida Turnpike near Davie due to a tag violation.

During the stop, Johnson displayed an honorary deputy badge issued in 2017 by former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

The memo states Johnson told the trooper, "I'm one of you. I'm one of you," before clarifying that he was a reserve officer, though further investigation determined he was not. Johnson was subsequently taken into custody.

Johnson reflects on career, looks to return

Johnson, a former principal at Blanche Ely High School, was named the district's Principal of the Year in 2016.

With 35 years in education, he expressed his commitment to his profession and his hope of returning to his role at Cypress Run Education Center.

"This was an unfortunate situation, but I am happy to get back to what I do best, ensuring children have the opportunity to become productive citizens," Johnson said.

"I just wish there was more communication to avoid misunderstandings like this."

His attorney, Johnny McCray Jr., emphasized that prosecutors found no intent to misuse the badge.

"The close-out memo says there was no crime," McCray said. "There was no attempt on his part to shake down anybody or make any arrests."

Johnson now awaits a decision on whether he will be reinstated to his position.