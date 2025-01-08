Principal arrested for allegedly impersonating Broward Sheriff's deputy, documents say

FORT LAUDERDALE — A school principal was arrested for allegedly impersonating a Broward County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Karlton Odell Johnson, 58, was charged with fraud for falsely impersonating an official, according to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami.

According to a records search, Johnson is the principal of the Cypress Run Education Center in Pompano Beach. He has also served as the principal for Blanche Ely High School, where he has improved the school in several ways, including improving enrollment rates, graduation rates and its state letter grade from a "C" to an "A," according to Broward County Public Schools. Johnson has also been named "Principal of the Year" by the school district in 2016.

"The employee in question will be reassigned pending the outcome of the law enforcement investigation," BCPS told CBS News Miami in an email statement. "In the interim, the assistant principal will assume responsibility for the school to ensure continuity of leadership and operations."

Karlton Odell Johnson Broward Sheriff's Office

Johnson appeared in bond court on Wednesday morning, where the judge set his bond at $2,500.

The traffic stop

Just after 5:45 p.m., a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was parked on the right shoulder of mile marker 54 along the southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike when he saw a Kia Stinger with tinted windows and an altered license plate, which prompted him to pull the car over.

When the trooper approached the car, he stopped at the right-rear window and knocked on it, asking the driver to roll it down while he was waiting for the driver — Johnson — to make eye contact with him. According to the arrest documents, the trooper saw Johnson open up a black wallet with a gold star inside of it while saying "I'm an officer, I am an officer."

The trooper then asked Johnson for his license, registration and insurance, to which Johnson repeatedly claimed that he was a law enforcement officer.

"I am one of you. I am one of you, you hear me? I am one of you," he allegedly said. "I thought we treat each other better."

After asking for his driving documents, Johnson continued claiming that he was a "deputy" and presented the replica badge to the trooper. The trooper then asked Johnson which agency he served, to which he replied BSO.

The trooper continued questioning Johnson, asking him in what capacity he serves BSO. According to the arrest documents, Johnson claimed he was "a reserve deputy and that he was Shaquille O'Neal's cousin."

The trooper then asked Johnson whether he was a full-time deputy or sworn officer, to which he answered "no" to both questions.

After running his license and registration, the trooper contacted BSO to verify Johnson's claims. According to the arrest documents, the trooper learned that Johnson was neither a full-time deputy or a reserve deputy. Additionally, after further review of the badge, the trooper realized it stated the word "honorary" above the star and displayed just as a "deputy" following the phrase "Broward Sheriff's Office."

According to the arrest documents, BSO also confirmed that Johnson did not have a CCN number -- an ID number all current and previous BSO members possess.

After further investigation, the trooper detained Johnson and booked him into the Broward County Jail.