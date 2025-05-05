Broward County to spray for disease-carrying mosquitoes after uptick in activity

Broward County Mosquito Control will begin larvicide spraying this week in several cities after detecting a rise in mosquito populations known to spread serious illnesses such as dengue, yellow fever and chikungunya.

Targeted spraying in four cities

From May 5 to May 10, 2025, weather permitting, the Mosquito Control Section will spray areas of Hollywood, Miramar, Pembroke Park and West Park using truck-mounted sprayers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The effort is a proactive measure aimed at killing larvae of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which breed in small pools of water, including those in containers and landscaping plants like bromeliads and traveler's palms.

The larvicide being used, VectoBac WDG, contains a naturally occurring bacterial ingredient—Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti, strain AM6552)—that is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas. It is certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute, registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and recommended by the World Health Organization for mosquito control.

Adriana Toro with Mosquito Control says the county developed the formula, has a patent on it, and that it has been especially effective.

Residents encouraged to help reduce mosquito habitats

Broward resident Leanne Fancher says she supports the county's decision to spray, particularly as the rainy season begins. "Since we are getting into the rainy season it's good they do the spraying earlier," she said. She added that her young children, especially her three-year-old, are particularly susceptible to mosquito bites day and night.

The county continues to work with the Florida Department of Health and Code Enforcement officials across Broward's 31 municipalities to reduce mosquito populations.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to check their properties regularly and eliminate any standing water in items such as buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths and fountains. Reducing these breeding sites helps minimize the number of mosquitoes that can transmit disease.

Those experiencing mosquito problems can request service by calling 311 or submitting an online Mosquito Service Request.