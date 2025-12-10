Watch CBS News
Crews rush to extinguish Broward house fire

Steven Yablonski
An investigation is underway in Broward County after officials say a fire broke out at a home early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials in Miramar say they responded to reports of a house fire in the 6400 block of SW 22nd Court just after 5 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they found a working structure fire and worked to extinguish the flames.

The home was safely evacuated, and officials say that no injuries were reported.

The fire inspector is headed to the scene, and the fire marshal will also work to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information was immediately available 

