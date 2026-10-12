Broward County leaders denied access to BSO headquarters as budget showdown intensifies

The budget showdown between Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen and Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is continuing to intensify.

Bogen went to the Broward County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Monday morning to demand access for details on what he calls "wasteful spending," but he wasn't let inside.

And that's exactly what was expected to happen.

Video showed Bogen and some county commissioners showing up at the front door holding paperwork stating that they owned the building and wanted to be let inside.

They were denied.

Bogen specifically wants to see the inside of the fourth-floor gym and spa, where he says the sheriff spent money on luxury items like a cold plunge and sauna.

"If the voters want him to have 10 cold plunges, 10 saunas, whatever. That's fine," he said. "Let the voters at least know about it. That's all."

Tony said they have been audited before and that the Broward County Commission knew about the cold plunges and sauna from a county audit completed in 2024.

So, CBS News Miami asked Bogen about the audit.

"The 2024 audit did show, did state that this was there," he said. "Yes, it's two years ago, and so only until recently, when he stopped coming to us, and talking about how he was investigating, it made me, I don't know about my other commissioners, think about what is going on," he said.

Bogen then tried to go inside the sheriff's office to see the facility for himself and showed paperwork from the property appraiser which lists the commission as the owners of the building.

"I was told to tell you that all tours have to be scheduled through the office of the sheriff," a deputy was heard saying.

"Yeah, I did contact the sheriff," Bogen responded. "I already texted him, so I did make the contact."

He wasn't let inside.

Tony said that he has nothing to hide.

"All I ask is put in a records request for items," Tony had said at a news conference. "We're obligated by law to tell them. This is nothing more than a masquerade."

This isn't the only issue that the BSO has been facing recently regarding its budget.

The county voted to remove BSO Fire Rescue from the sheriff and is considering taking back security for the airport and seaport, the jail and 911 center.

Deerfield Beach is also parting ways with the BSO.

Bogen said they will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to bring legal action against the BSO for not letting them inside.