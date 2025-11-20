Brutal Broward bus attack on 70-year-old woman caught on video as police hunt for suspect

An attack on a bus in Broward County left a 70-year-old woman battered and bruised, and now the sheriff's office has released video of the incident in the hopes that someone can identify her attacker.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the victim of the brutal attack was sitting in the ADA section of a Broward County Transit bus in Lauderdale Lakes on Oct. 21, when her attacker, who was standing, bumped into the victim several times due to the movement of the bus.

The victim then asked her attacker to give her some space, and that's when the sheriff's office said a verbal argument began. That argument then began to escalate, with officials saying the attacker intentionally and forcefully pushed her own body into the victim several times.

A suspect is seen beating a 70-year-old woman on a Broward County bus in October. Broward County Sheriff's Office

The attacker then grabbed a grocery bag and hit the victim several times in her face.

The sheriff's office said the victim began to defend herself with her cane, but the attacker then began to punch the victim in the head.

Fellow passengers came to the aid of the victim and were able to separate her from her attacker. The bus driver also saw the incident unfold and was able to stop the bus in the 4100 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said that when the attacker and another woman with her fled.

The victim suffered from bruising on her forehead but refused medical treatment.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the identity of the attacker or woman she was with to contact BSO Violent Crimes Unit Detective Andres Lopez at 954-321-4915 or submit a tip through the SafeWatch app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the U.S. If a tip leads to an arrest, there is a reward of up to $5,000.