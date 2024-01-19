Broward County Transit unveils electric express coach bus
MIAMI - Broward County Transit is going green.
On Friday, County leaders unveiled a new electric express coach bus.
The sleek, silent electric coach bus, will transport people between Broward and Miami-Dade County starting Monday.
The bus can seat 54 passengers and has free wi-fi.
Officials say this is a symbol of the county's commitment to a cleaner, greener future.
