Broward Animal Control officer recovering after Fort Lauderdale dog attack

Four days after a violent dog attack left a Broward County animal control officer hospitalized, friends say she is deeply traumatized and facing a long road to recovery.

Tina Bernard, a longtime animal control officer, was mauled last Thursday while responding to a call about a dog in the Riverside neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, near Davie Boulevard.

Police said the American Staffordshire Terrier turned aggressive and attacked Bernard as she approached the home.

"I'm happy she's alive"

Neighbor Gregory Campbell rushed to help Bernard and was bitten during the struggle.

"I'm happy she's alive, but it was all instinct," Campbell said. A friend of Bernard's credited Campbell with saving her life.

"I would hope someone would do the same for me. It's our job to look out for each other," Campbell added.

According to neighbors, Bernard had been to the same house just a week earlier when the dog had gotten stuck in a fence. She helped free the animal, which at the time did not show signs of aggression.

"I'm in shock. I've seen the dog and it was never vicious," said neighbor Ginette Andrew.

Review underway

Bernard is known among friends and colleagues for dedicating her life to rescuing animals and helping them find safe homes.

Now, Broward Animal Control is reviewing the incident to determine whether any protocols need to be updated or changed as a result of the attack.