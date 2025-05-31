Watch CBS News
911 call released after Broward Animal Control worker seriously injured by dog

911 call released after dog attack in Fort Lauderdale
911 call released after dog attack in Fort Lauderdale 02:19

Police have released a 911 call on Friday after a Broward Animal Control worker was attacked by a dog in Fort Lauderdale.

The attack occurred on Thursday around 7 p.m. near the 700 block of Southwest 14th Terrace, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.  

Officers responded after receiving a call about the incident. Police confirmed the injured woman was an Animal Control Officer with Broward County Animal Care.

FLPD said the first officer arrived at the scene three minutes after the call was dispatched over police radio.

The woman, who has not been identified, is expected due be okay as of Friday.

In the 911 call, the woman screams and begs for the dispatcher to send help immediately.   

download-93.png

At one point, you hear the dog growling as they wrestle to get it off the animal control officer. 

The woman told the dispatcher her son got the dog off the animal control officer and was lying on top of it so it wouldn't get loose. 

Authorities confirmed Friday the woman is expected to survive.  

