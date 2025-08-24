Rottweiler that attacked 2-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale quarantined, Broward County Animal Care says

2-year-old rushed to hospital after attacked by dog in Fort Lauderdale, officials say

2-year-old rushed to hospital after attacked by dog in Fort Lauderdale, officials say

A two-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night after Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said she was attacked by a dog. Now, Broward County Animal Care is getting involved in the case.

"Broward County Animal Care," said an animal care officer when knocking on the door of a residence.

Animal care officers were seen at a house on 24th Street on Sunday, in the same area where fire rescue officials said the toddler was attacked by a Rottweiler just before 8:15 p.m. The homeowner there didn't want to talk to the media when animal care showed up at her house.

"Especially in our neighborhood, it was very surprising because you never see that in our neighborhood," said Ted Inserra, the president of the neighborhood's civic association.

Inserra told CBS News Miami that the dog attack happened in the River Oaks neighborhood where he lives. Broward County Animal Care has not told us who owns the Rottweiler, but said they've placed the dog under quarantine.

Inserra said that's the right move for now.

"Yeah, you have to, as sad as the dog lover that I am, you have to do that," he told CBS News Miami.

Toddler expected to recover as a dangerous dog investigation is underway

Fire rescue officials have not released the name of the child who was hurt, but they did say the girl had several injuries and was taken to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center. Animal care officials said the child's injuries were severe, but added that the child should be okay.

Animal care officials told CBS News Miami that they are trying to confiscate the dog. The dog's owner declined to surrender it but allowed Broward County Animal Care to hold onto the Rottweiler during the dangerous dog investigation. At this time, the dog is in the county's custody.

Fire rescue officials have not given an update on the girl's condition. CBS News Miami is still trying to figure out why the girl was attacked.

Inserra told CBS News Miami that this is sad for both the dog owner and the victim, since the neighborhood is animal-friendly.

"There's never been a problem with the animals with the dogs and the kids, and there's the playground there," he said. "It was just very surprising."

CBS News Miami reached out to Fort Lauderdale Police, who referred us to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue for information. It's unclear whether anyone will be criminally charged.