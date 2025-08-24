Watch CBS News
2-year-old girl hospitalized after getting mauled by Rottweiler at Fort Lauderdale home, officials say

A two-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night after she was allegedly mauled by a dog in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Just before 8:15 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 911 calls concerning a dog bite at a home near 1700 SW 24th St.

Upon arrival, units were met by people who brought them "a 2-year-old girl who had been mauled by a Rottweiler," FLFR told CBS News Miami.

According to FLFR, the toddler had "numerous injuries" and was rushed to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center and her condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

