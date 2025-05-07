Brooklyn woman hit man with bottle, stole wallet and $13,000 Rolex, Miami Beach police say

A Brooklyn woman is accused of assaulting a man and stealing his Rolex and wallet after accompanying him home from a South Beach bar in October 2024, according to Miami Beach police.

Brittney Scott, 29, is facing felony charges of burglary with assault or battery and grand theft, investigators said.

According to the arrest report, the victim told police he met an unknown woman, later identified as Scott, at Saxony bar.

After returning to his apartment in the 600 block of NE 27th St. at around 3 a.m. on October 20, he said he had a drink with her but recalled nothing afterward.

Another woman staying at the victim's residence reported finding blood and a broken wine bottle upon returning home at approximately 7 a.m.

The victim had a minor laceration above his right eyebrow and later discovered his wallet and $13,000 Rolex were missing. He also received multiple credit card alerts about suspicious purchases.

Surveillance video, credit card use link suspect to crime

Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the building at 3:48 a.m., investigators said.

Police determined the invitation into the apartment was made under "false pretenses and constituted unlawful entry with criminal intent."

Further investigation revealed that Scott allegedly used the victim's credit cards at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Florida.

A photo lineup was conducted on Tuesday, May 6, during which the victim positively identified Scott as the woman from that night.

Authorities said Scott was apprehended that same day by Miami police.

During a recorded interview, she waived her rights and claimed not to recall the incident.