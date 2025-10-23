"Britney Spears" the crocodile continues to recover after being shot and speared in the Florida Keys, Zoo Miami says

A Florida crocodile found in the Florida Keys with a spear lodged in her head and a bullet between her eyes is continuing to recover at Zoo Miami, where veterinarians have discovered she was also shot in the body.

The 8-foot American crocodile, now named Britney Spears by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), was first discovered swimming with a spear stuck in the back of her head this past weekend near mile marker 101 in Key Largo.

FWC officers were notified about the injured reptile around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, and called wildlife professionals from Zoo Miami to assist in the rescue and treatment.

Getting medical treatment at Zoo Miami

Once captured, the crocodile was transported to Zoo Miami, where head veterinarian Dr. Gwen Myers removed the spear from its skull on Tuesday morning.

"The croc which has been named Britney Spears by FWC appears to have one eye damaged from the bullet that was shot," Zoo Miami said in a statement. "She also appears to have been shot in her body and Dr. Gwen Myers plans on conducting more x-rays tomorrow to see what the damage might be. Dr. Myers will also be providing additional wound care to her spear injury."

Despite the trauma, the zoo said Britney Spears is doing well, walking around and enjoying her shallow pool.

Multiple injuries found, more x-rays planned

Zoo Miami officials confirmed that the crocodile was shot in the body, in addition to the bullet wound between her eyes and the spear injury. Additional x-rays are scheduled to assess the full extent of her injuries, and continued wound care will be provided.

The crocodile has received fluids, antibiotics, and pain medication and remains in recovery away from the public.

"Despite all of this, she is doing well, walking around and enjoying her shallow pool," Zoo Miami reiterated.

Investigation underway

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has launched an investigation into who might be responsible for Britney Spears' injuries.

The agency is asking anyone with photos, videos or information about the incident to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Reports can be made anonymously, and tips that lead to an arrest or citation may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000, according to the FWC.

It is illegal to kill or harass American crocodiles under state and federal law, as the species is listed as federally threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Zoo Miami said the goal remains to return Britney Spears to the wild once she has made sufficient progress in her recovery.