Florida crocodile recovering after spear in its head removed, Zoo Miami says

An American crocodile that was discovered with a spear stuck in the back of its head this past weekend is now recovering after having it removed, Zoo Miami announced Tuesday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said officers were first notified about the wounded reptile around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The about 8-foot American crocodile was found by officers near mile marker 101 in Key Largo, and wildlife professionals from Zoo Miami were called to help capture the reptile for treatment.

Once it was captured, the crocodile was transported to Zoo Miami, where head veterinarian, Dr. Gwen Myers, removed the spear from its skull on Tuesday morning.

The about 8-foot American crocodile was found by officers near mile marker 101 in Key Largo. Zoo Miami

The zoo said the crocodile also has a bullet between the eyes.

The crocodile has been given fluids, antibiotics and pain medication, according to the zoo, and is resting away from the public.

Zoo Miami said the hope is to return the crocodile to the wild once it has made progress in recovery.

FWC investigation underway

The American crocodile is listed as a federally threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is illegal to kill or harass American crocodiles under state and federal law.

The FWC has launched an investigation into the incident, and is asking anyone with photos, videos or information about the incident to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Reports can be made anonymously, and tips that lead to an arrest or citation may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000, according to the agency.