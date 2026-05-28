Brickell becomes hub for influencers bringing ethical risks along with economic growth

Brickell has become a magnet for social media influencers and the people who live and work there say the neighborhood's identity is shifting along with it.

Walk through Brickell on any given day and you're likely to spot someone building a following. Influencers describe the area as a gathering point for the business-minded, the social-media-savvy and the young.

"It's full of influencers like this. You're walking down the street, there's influencer there, there, there, like everywhere," said Gonzalo Goette, an influencer with more than one million followers.

Goette built his platform around business, family and his daily routine. He says the work changed his life.

"Influencing changed my life completely, I was like in zero, I was broke basically and I changed my whole life," Goette said.

One of the more prominent figures drawing attention in the city is Braden Peters, a 20-year-old streamer known online as Clavicular. He has millions of followers and is known for "looksmaxxing" content – focused on controversial methods of enhancing attractiveness.

Kevin Molina, a Brickell resident, said Peters' content has had a direct impact on him.

"If it wasn't for him, I would be a lot more different, I promise you. I wouldn't have these cheeks; I wouldn't have these muscles. He's basically just influenced me to like, just like be the best version of myself," Molina said.

The influence extends beyond lifestyle. Gustavo Mosquera, a professor at Florida International University, said brands now depend on creators to reach specific audiences.

"They are a very important and crucial part of the business. Businesses now are struggling to reach and penetrate cultures," Mosquera said. "And because now we are talking about niche cultures all around the world, we need these people to help brands talk to certain issues."

Mosquera said the content creator industry generates more than $200 billion globally and that number is expected to grow.

But the reach of influencers also raises concerns. Mosquera said the same tools that drive business can cause harm when used irresponsibly.

"Technology might be used for the best – in this case business oriented, with business ethics in place. And then for the worst, when you use that type of influence to create harm in your community," Mosquera said.

VietBunny, an influencer who spoke in Brickell, said younger audiences are especially vulnerable.

"Young people, they don't know wrong from right and they fall for it, they don't know to control their life and they fall for it. So, you have to be mindful of what you should believe on social media," VietBunny said.