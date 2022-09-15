Two-county police pursuit ends in bailout, one arrest in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A two-county high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout in western Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol cruisers had been in pursuit of a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex.

FHP in pursuit of white vehicle on the Turnpike CBS4

Three people were then seen getting out of the car and running away from police at Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of NW 19th Street.

Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. He was later transported to TGK.

Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on the Turnpike in the area of Bird Rd. It had been reported stolen out of Palm Beach County and police said it was used in the commission of property crimes.

MDPD attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle began to flee.

FHP has taken over the investigation.

Authorities said 2 passengers remain at large.