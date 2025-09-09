Man faces charges for disorderly intoxication, kicking deputy several times outside Florida Keys bar, sheriff's office says

A Florida Keys man is facing several charges after allegedly kicking a deputy during an incident outside a bar this past weekend, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said just after 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, deputies were called to the Brass Monkey bar in Marathon concerning a disturbance. When they arrived, a man, identified as 30-year-old Zachary Thomas McDaniel Cappetta, was being subdued.

Deputies learned Cappetta, who they said was intoxicated, allegedly grabbed a woman by the arm inside the bar and was escorted outside by a man, who Cappetta started to hit in the face. The man reportedly took Cappetta to the ground, holding him down until deputies arrived, according to the news release.

The news release said that as deputies worked to detain Cappetta, he resisted and kicked one deputy multiple times in the stomach.

Cappetta was arrested and taken to jail. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and disorderly conduct, the sheriff's office said.