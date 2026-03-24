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Victims of fatal Boynton Beach helicopter crash identified by police

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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The Boynton Beach Police Department has identified the two people killed when a helicopter crashed into a warehouse on Monday afternoon.

Those victims were identified as Alejandro Carrasco, 28, of West Palm Beach, and Bryan Menna, 52, of Michigan.

Police said Carrasco was the flight instructor.

According to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday morning, the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed around 12:30 p.m., killing the two people onboard.

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash, with the FAA saying that the NTSB would take the lead on the investigation.

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