Fatal helicopter crash reported in Boynton Beach, police say

An investigation is underway in Boynton Beach after a helicopter crashed in the city on Monday afternoon, leading to some fatalities.

According to a report from WPEC, police at the scene of the helicopter crash said there have been fatalities, but it's unknown how many people died.

It's also unknown if the death occurred on the helicopter or on the ground.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, officers and members of the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of the helicopter crash in the 3800 block of South Congress Avenue.

Video from the scene showed emergency crews near a warehouse, with a large hole in the roof. It also looked as though parts of the helicopter were sticking out of the hole.

Motorists have been told to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

No other information was released.