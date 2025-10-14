Investigation underway after boy shot in Margate, police say

An investigation is underway in Margate after a boy was taken to the hospital after being shot Monday night, police said.

According to the Margate Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Forest Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found one victim, only described as a juvenile male, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police have not released any information concerning a suspect or what led up to the shooting. The investigation continues.