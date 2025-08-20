7-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after attacked by dogs in Margate home, police say

A 7-year-old boy was attacked Wednesday by two pit bulls inside a Margate home and had to be airlifted to a hospital, police said.

The boy suffered bites to his arms and legs after the dogs, which the family was watching for a relative, attacked him in a home near Northwest 56th Avenue and Lakeview Circle South, authorities said.

Margate police said the child was flown to Broward Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

City animal control officers took the dogs and authorities will determine what happens to them, police said.