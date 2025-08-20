Watch CBS News
7-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after attacked by dogs in Margate home, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Boy hospitalized after attacked by dogs at Margate home
Boy hospitalized after attacked by dogs at Margate home 00:34

A 7-year-old boy was attacked Wednesday by two pit bulls inside a Margate home and had to be airlifted to a hospital, police said.

The boy suffered bites to his arms and legs after the dogs, which the family was watching for a relative, attacked him in a home near Northwest 56th Avenue and Lakeview Circle South, authorities said.

Margate police said the child was flown to Broward Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

City animal control officers took the dogs and authorities will determine what happens to them, police said.

