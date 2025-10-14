15-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in Margate, police say

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot Monday night in Margate, according to the Margate Police Department.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Forest Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound.

The boy, who was on foot when the shooting occurred, was trauma alerted to Broward Health Medical Center, where police said he was alert and taken into surgery.

Teen in stable condition, suspect information unavailable

The teenager remains in the hospital in stable condition, police said. Authorities said there is currently no surveillance video available and no description of a suspect.

Investigation remains active

The Margate Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Margate Police at (954) 935-5417.