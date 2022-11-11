Watch CBS News
Boy died after being shot by sibling in northeast Miami-Dade apartment

By CBS Miami Team, Joe Gorchow

MIAMI - A young boy died Thursday evening after he was shot by another child inside a northeast Miami-Dade apartment.

Miami-Dade police said there were five siblings home alone in the apartment, in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, at the time of the shooting. Their ages ranged between 9-15.

When emergency crews arrived shortly after 5 p.m., the found 10-year-old Shemarion Burse had been shot in the chest.

The boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

The boy's parents were working at the time, one of them is a Miami-Dade corrections officer.

Investigators said that Burse's 13-years-old sibling got a firearm from inside a firearm case that was in the master bedroom closet. While he was handling the firearm, he accidentally fired it, striking Burse.

Currently no charges are expected to be filed. It remains unclear at this time how and if the weapon was secured or the type of firearm involved in the shooting.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 11:53 AM

