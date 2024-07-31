Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in Miramar canal along with submerged vehicle

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miramar police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal on Wednesday evening.

The body was found by fishermen in a canal, along with a submerged vehicle, near SW 196th Avenue, just south of Pembroke Road at around 7:30 p.m.

"At present time, we do not have this person positively identified - nor do we know the make/model of the submerged vehicle," police said.

A man, who was walking his dog, said neighbors told him that a body was found floating in the canal and that police were waiting for divers to retrieve the body.

The unidentified man said a car with missing person posters arrived at the scene, possibly looking for a relative. 

Police continue to investigate. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.