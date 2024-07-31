Body found in Miramar canal along with submerged vehicle

MIAMI - Miramar police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal on Wednesday evening.

The body was found by fishermen in a canal, along with a submerged vehicle, near SW 196th Avenue, just south of Pembroke Road at around 7:30 p.m.

"At present time, we do not have this person positively identified - nor do we know the make/model of the submerged vehicle," police said.

A man, who was walking his dog, said neighbors told him that a body was found floating in the canal and that police were waiting for divers to retrieve the body.

The unidentified man said a car with missing person posters arrived at the scene, possibly looking for a relative.

Police continue to investigate.