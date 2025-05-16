Body cam video released in fatal MacArthur Causeway crash that killed FIU student

Newly released police body camera footage captured the chaotic and emotional aftermath of a fatal crash on the MacArthur Causeway that killed a 19-year-old Florida International University student.

The video offers a closer look at the moments following the February 21 collision, which authorities say was caused by an intoxicated driver speeding nearly 100 miles per hour.

Crash leaves one dead, another injured

According to Miami police, 24-year-old Nicolas Robinson was behind the wheel when he struck Gabriela Rios Flores, whose Jeep Wrangler had broken down on the shoulder of the causeway.

Two of her friends were standing nearby at the time of the crash.

"He lost control full speed. I couldn't see him. I was calling the insurance. The car jumped from there to there and hit me," said Daniel Khan, a friend of Rios Flores, while speaking to officers at the scene.

Khan, who was standing next to the Jeep, suffered a broken arm. Rios Flores was ejected from the vehicle and later died at Ryder Trauma Center.

Driver's reaction captured on video

The body cam footage shows officers handcuffing Robinson at the scene.

Appearing disoriented, Robinson can be heard telling officers, "It's my birthday. I didn't do anything wrong, bro."

Police said he was heavily intoxicated and unaware of what had just occurred.

Robinson, who was visiting Miami from Maryland, was arrested and is now facing charges of vehicular homicide, DUI, and reckless driving.

Legal proceedings underway

Robinson's attorney, Evan Alexander Hoffman, confirmed that he has reviewed portions of the video and is in the process of examining additional evidence.

"Once he is done going over all the evidence, he will file a motion for release and begin working on the defense of the case," the report states.

Robinson is scheduled for a status hearing on June 20.