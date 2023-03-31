"Blatant political persecution," Trump supporters react outside Mar-a-Lago

MIAMI - Throughout the day, dozens gathered on the bridge outside Mar-a-Lago. Trump supporters worry about what's next for the former president, believing what's transpired in New York is political theater.

"It's scary," said Evelyn Knapp, a Trump supporter.

"I'm frankly scared," said Kevin Hulbert, who is visiting from Maryland.

"Blatant political persecution," added John Skeadas.

Honks ring loudly. American flags and Trump flags whip in the wind over the bridge by Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"Here in support of President Trump's right not to be prosecuted illegitimately for a political purpose," said Hulbert.

His biggest supporters are fearful following the indictment.

"What's happening to him right now is not fair," mentioned Knapp.

"If President Trump retired from politics and just started spending his millions, billions of dollars, golfing, everyone would love him," said Skeadas.

Even the youngest in the crowd hold signs backing Trump for another presidential run.

"I think he's a great person, and all the democrats want to see him in handcuffs," said the younger Trump supporter.

Others in the crowd express a similar sentiment, mentioning Trump's two impeachments and other current investigations that could lead to more charges.

"The whole thing is a travesty," added Hulbert.

"I don't see where he gets the fortitude," said Knapp. "He's a strong man. I couldn't take it."

"Everything was dedicated to prosecuting him for one illegitimate thing after the other," said Hulbert.

"The offense is so minor, almost like a red light camera. You don't even know you committed the offense," said Skeadas.

CBS News Miami spoke with former U.S. Attorney David Weinstein, who offers a different perspective on the potential charges in the indictment.

"In New York State, there is a law if you falsify or make inaccurate business records... That's a misdemeanor," said Weinstein. "If the conduct itself, overall, was done with the intent to break another law, it is a felony. We don't know how many counts are contained in this indictment."

Trump supporters, though, are not alone. Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted Thursday, "It's Un-American." And that he would "not assist" in an extradition request, which would be legal under Florida law.

"The statute says may," emphasized Weinstein. "And gives it to the judgment and discretion of the Governor. That's the way the statute was written. And the legislatures who wrote that statute many years ago had good reason to do that. They gave the discretion to the Governor."

Weinstein adds DeSantis legally is not compelled at this moment, even by the U.S. Constitution, Article IV, Section 2, which states: "A Person charged in any State with Treason, Felony, or other Crime, who shall flee from Justice, and be found in another State, shall on Demand of the executive Authority of the State from which he fled, be delivered up, to be removed to the State having Jurisdiction of the Crime."

Weinstein explains it's because Trump did not flee. CBS News learning Trump plans to surrender early next week.

"Never in the history of our country have we seen an instance of one of our former leaders, former president, indicted and charged," said Weinstein.

History is unfolding in front of our eyes.

"Has to come to an end," said Skeadas. "If it doesn't end with Donald Trump and we have a Republican in the White House, will we do the same stupid things? I hope not."

CBS News Miami has learned Trump will be flying to New York on Monday, escorted by Secret Service, where he is expected to surrender to authorities on Tuesday.