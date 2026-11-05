Names of victims in deadly Biscayne Bay helicopter crash released by Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has identified the men who were involved in a deadly Biscayne Bay helicopter crash on Wednesday.

The pilot, who has been identified as Tomas Pendas, 63, was killed in the crash, deputies say.

Ryan McCoy, 52, and Ryan Ferraro, 27, were identified as the men who were injured in the crash. Deputies said they sustained minor injuries in the crash and have since been released from a Miami hospital.

The MDSO said that they received a mayday distress call regarding a helicopter that went down into the water off Nixon Beach in Biscayne Bay around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When marine units arrived at the scene, first responders said they found a Good Samaritan on a boat who was providing CPR to Pendas. The Marine Patrol units took over lifesaving efforts and took Pendas to the dock at No Name Harbor.

City of Miami Rescue then arrived at the scene. Despite lifesaving efforts, Pendas was pronounced dead at the scene.

While MDSO was trying to help Pendas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations found the other two victims from the helicopter and transported them to the dock at No Name Harbor.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units airlifted both McCoy and Ferraro to a Miami hospital in critical, but stable condition. They have since been released from the hospital.

Deputies said that the preliminary investigation showed that the commercial helicopter was filming boats and was headed south when it crashed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.